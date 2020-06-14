/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
119 CATHERINE ST
119 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Sept, 2020 4 bdrm, 2 full baths. 3 blocks to Skidmore and 4 blocks to downtown. Furnished, laundry room w/washer and dryer, Fenced yard w/deck. One off street parking spot. No Garage. Available short term, school year, long term.
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.
125 UNION AV
125 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
Recently renovated condodomium, furnished, in a highly desirable area in Saratoga Springs. A short walk to downtown and the racetrack. Available for a short term rental from June 1, 2020 until July 1, 2020.
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs
49 LOUGHBERRY LAKE RD
49 Loughberry Lake Road, Saratoga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
School year lease available for fabulous, furnished lakefront home, 5 minutes from downtown Saratoga. Offered beginning September 5, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
