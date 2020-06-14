Apartment List
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY

12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
29 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.

1 Unit Available
575 North Broadway 5
575 N Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,150
Classic North Broadway Studio - Steps To Downtown - Property Id: 153319 This apartment is conveniently located to downtown Saratoga and the Skidmore campus. It is a spacious studio with a full sized kitchen that opens to the living room/bedroom.

1 Unit Available
59 VAN DAM ST
59 Van Dam Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE 9/1/20.

1 Unit Available
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
119 CATHERINE ST
119 Catherine Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available Sept, 2020 4 bdrm, 2 full baths. 3 blocks to Skidmore and 4 blocks to downtown. Furnished, laundry room w/washer and dryer, Fenced yard w/deck. One off street parking spot. No Garage. Available short term, school year, long term.

1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.

1 Unit Available
125 UNION AV
125 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
Recently renovated condodomium, furnished, in a highly desirable area in Saratoga Springs. A short walk to downtown and the racetrack. Available for a short term rental from June 1, 2020 until July 1, 2020.

1 Unit Available
5 MOKASHA SQ
5 Mokasha Square, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRAVERS WEEK TRACK RENTAL! Pristine 3-bd colonial home located 1.5 mi from downtown Saratoga, 2.7 mi from SPAC & 3.3 mi from the Saratoga Racetrack on a quiet cul-de-sac street.
1 Unit Available
49 LOUGHBERRY LAKE RD
49 Loughberry Lake Road, Saratoga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
School year lease available for fabulous, furnished lakefront home, 5 minutes from downtown Saratoga. Offered beginning September 5, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

