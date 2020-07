Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher 24hr maintenance cable included parking

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony dishwasher cable included microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance internet access parking on-site laundry car charging courtyard

At Sherwood Terrace, the modern life takes on the Saratoga style. Centrally located in the vibrant city of Saratoga Springs, Sherwood features beautiful one bedroom and spacious studio apartments in a quiet and private location. Choose between two beautiful styles - a one bedroom or spacious studio apartment, both offering a prime location within walking distance of Saratoga's exciting downtown.. The apartments are bright, airy, warm and attractive.