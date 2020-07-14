All apartments in Saratoga Springs
The Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:30 PM

The Springs

9 Hampstead Pl · (870) 544-5086
Location

9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9HP217 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,536

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 3HP318 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,604

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 3HP202 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11HP209 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 3HP313 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,677

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 3HP317 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,682

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1PGL102 · Avail. Sep 25

$3,097

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
cc payments
concierge
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa State Park, and a fully-furnished 2 bed, 2 bath guest suite for resident's exclusive use. Set with an urban feel in a park-like setting, with ease of access to all of Saratoga Springs, each home is unique to increase each resident's experience. Burns Management offers you your choice of 3-18 month lease terms with the availability of standard unfurnished, furnished, and corporate all-inclusive apartments. Whether you are moving within the city, across the country, or around the world, your needs will be accommodated, whether long-term or short, and ensure a smooth leasing and living experience. Finishes include a selection of granite counter tops with varying cabinets for your modern, interior design needs, Frigidaire stainless steel ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $0 - full month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Other, assigned: $85/month. Covered Secure Parking additional $85 per month. Free off street parking and apartments with attached garages available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Springs have any available units?
The Springs has 21 units available starting at $1,536 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Springs have?
Some of The Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Springs currently offering any rent specials?
The Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Springs is pet friendly.
Does The Springs offer parking?
Yes, The Springs offers parking.
Does The Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Springs have a pool?
Yes, The Springs has a pool.
Does The Springs have accessible units?
Yes, The Springs has accessible units.
Does The Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does The Springs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Springs has units with air conditioning.
