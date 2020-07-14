Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments concierge conference room dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa State Park, and a fully-furnished 2 bed, 2 bath guest suite for resident's exclusive use. Set with an urban feel in a park-like setting, with ease of access to all of Saratoga Springs, each home is unique to increase each resident's experience. Burns Management offers you your choice of 3-18 month lease terms with the availability of standard unfurnished, furnished, and corporate all-inclusive apartments. Whether you are moving within the city, across the country, or around the world, your needs will be accommodated, whether long-term or short, and ensure a smooth leasing and living experience. Finishes include a selection of granite counter tops with varying cabinets for your modern, interior design needs, Frigidaire stainless steel ...