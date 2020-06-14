Apartment List
NY
saratoga springs
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:43 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY with garage

Saratoga Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-i... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
162 GRAND AV
162 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 bedroom/1 bath rental is conveniently located on Grand Ave. Walking distance to town and a few doors down from The Local. Congress park, yoga studios, boutiques and restaurants are just minutes away. It is walking distance to downtown.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18 DIVISION ST
18 Division Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lifestyle of City living in Saratoga Springs, just 1 block from Broadway. A spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath condo located on the 5th floor. Just steps to shops, restaurants, Parks, and of course the Saratoga Race track.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
134 CHURCH ST
134 Church Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious, move-in ready 3 bed, 1 bath rental within walking distance to Broadway in Saratoga Springs! Detached garage with space for 1 car, and off street parking for 2 cars. Small pets allowed with landlord approval & small pet deposit.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
23 GEORGE ST
23 George Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath home located on the East Side between the track and downtown! Features include gourmet kitchen, central air, gas fireplace, 2 garage spaces and room for storage.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
76 LINCOLN AV
76 Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Saratoga Springs

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
49 LOUGHBERRY LAKE RD
49 Loughberry Lake Road, Saratoga County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
School year lease available for fabulous, furnished lakefront home, 5 minutes from downtown Saratoga. Offered beginning September 5, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
11 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
49 Units Available
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1 PALMER TER
1 Palmer Terrace, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available mid August. Beautiful home with tons of space. 5br, 3 ba, living/dining open to kitchen, with additional pass through to cozy Adirondack room. Sliders to deck/yard. Lower level family room with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Saratoga Springs

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1 Payne Rd, #A
1 Payne Rd, Saratoga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 Payne Rd, #A in Saratoga County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

