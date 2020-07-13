/
apartments with pool
6 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,536
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1676 sqft
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,440
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$28,000
Looking to spend 6 weeks of Track in style? Then this is the place for you!!! A brand new condo just finished is waiting for your arrival. With club room and sky deck that features grills, fire pit, and lots of room to entertain.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
74 BELMONT DR
74 Belmont Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Located in The Springs development Newly remolded 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths townhouse for rent. Freshly painted in every room, all new doors, new carpet throughout, all new vanities and tiled Baths. Kitchen has SS appliances and granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
17 SICADA ST
17 Sicada Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Resort living at Interlaken on Lake Lonely. Four generous sized bedrooms. One en suite bed/bath on the first floor and a second en suite bed/bath on the second floor. Three and half baths. Huge walk in closets. Gorgeous updates.
Results within 5 miles of Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
6 Units Available
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
