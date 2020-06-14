Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

18 Apartments for rent in Saratoga Springs, NY with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
12 Units Available
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,755
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
28 Units Available
The Springs
9 Hampstead Pl, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springs Apartment Community - Saratoga Springs, incorporates the most value inclusive apartment rentals in the region, with 14 businesses at the doorstep of each apartment, all-access reimbursement to the Victoria & Peerless pools in the Spa
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
6 Units Available
Excelsior Park
25 Whistler Ct, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,888
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
3 Units Available
Gaslight Apartments
69 Hamilton St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
863 sqft
Your care-free life begins with the comfort and convenience of Gaslight Apartments, located within walking distance of exciting downtown Saratoga Springs! A short stroll from your apartment home, enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
3 Units Available
Saratoga Garden Apartments
21 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1042 sqft
Located in the heart of Saratoga Springs. One and two bedroom Garden Apartments with large floor plans, walk-in closets, balconies and new gorgeous remodels now available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated December 19 at 09:06pm
13 Units Available
Skidmore Apartments
86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,331
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
992 sqft
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
39 Ludlow St
39 Ludlow Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
Charming Victorian - Pretty In Pink - 1 BR - Property Id: 170476 This Eastside cutie is quaint and full of charm.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
11 MAXWELL DR
11 Maxwell Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with excellent in-town location! This home features beautiful hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, and an updated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
423 BROADWAY
423 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Completely Remodeled Modern Studio Utilities Included. Located in the heart of Downtown. A three flood walk up, great view, sun and new solid oak floors. Appliances are brand new & stainless steel. Central Heat.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
185 CIRCULAR ST
185 Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom, one bath second floor apartment close to Broadway, Farmers Market and bus route. Hardwood floors. Heat is included in rent, tenant pays electric and gas for stove. Tenants share yard. Great location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
44 HORSESHOE DR
44 Horseshoe Drive, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated Colonial with excellent in town location. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout, a new stove & dishwasher in the kitchen, granite counter tops, and a new washer and dryer as of November 2019.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 RAILROAD PL
70 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, NY
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 1 bedroom condo in Franklin Square is ready and waiting for you! Open living space with wonderful finishes..wood floors, crown molding updated master bath and beautiful gas fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
182 LAKE AV
182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4 ROUND TABLE RD
4 Round Table Road, Saratoga Springs, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
Spacious (2120 sq ft) custom colonial in desirable neighborhood with recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
115 WEST CIRCULAR ST
115 West Circular Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
What a fabulous charmer this 2020 Track Season rental is! Bright/sunny home with a large eat-in kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Just 1.2 miles to the racetrack and 3 blocks to Broadway.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 MARVIN ALLEY
18 Marvin Alley, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful, classic Saratoga carriage house apartment in the middle of town. 2 beds and 1 full bathroom in updated carriage house with open floor plan. Hardwood floors, new appliances, dining area and a deck overlooking the yard.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
76 LINCOLN AV
76 Lincoln Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch for rent in Saratoga Springs. This bright home features hardwood floors throughout, central air, a large fenced-in backyard, and laundry in the basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Saratoga Springs, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Saratoga Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

