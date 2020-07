Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bike storage car charging guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Excelsior Park is one of Saratoga Spring's newest premier apartment communities. You will feel right at home with our urban luxury living and convenient location. With unique floor plans ranging from studio apartments to three bedrooms, we have something to offer everyone. Each of our buildings offer five stories of comfortable living space, accessible by elevator. As a resident you can enjoy optional climate-controlled parking, and our city's Spring Run Rec Trail. Contact us to schedule a tour of your new home.