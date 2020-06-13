138 Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY

Moving to Colonie

If you're planning to look for rental apts in Colonie, NY, your search should be an easy one! There are plenty of rentals available here, and you might even be able to score a month-to-month rent if you need flexibility. Even though the area does have a high vacancy rate, it's still a good idea to give yourself four to six weeks to find a home here. Better safe than sorry, right? Make lots of appointments with landlords so that you can get a feel for the different types of apartments available in Colonie. Some will be small, stand-alone homes or studio apartments for rent, and others will be bigger rental homes in large apartment complexes.

What You'll Need

In order to move here, you're going to need the basic documents that landlords require. This includes a copy of your ID, credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, references, letter of employment and whatever else you think your landlord may require. If you're planning on bringing any pets, be sure to inquire about what breeds and types of animals each apartment allows! You don't want to show up on moving day to find out that Fido needs to find a different home. Also, it's important to bring your checkbook along, too. Being able to put down a deposit check is one of the surest ways to guarantee that you get the apartment of your dreams.