138 Apartments for rent in Colonie, NY📍
Colonie is a village in Albany County, New York, with a population of 7,793. There are apartment buildings in Albany with a higher population! It's basically a suburb of Albany and was initially developed in 1921 along the Albany-Schenectady Road, or NY Route 5. It's a tiny part of the big cluster of villages that make up the suburban landscape of Albany, and it has a rich history and a quaint, small-town vibe.
If you're planning to look for rental apts in Colonie, NY, your search should be an easy one! There are plenty of rentals available here, and you might even be able to score a month-to-month rent if you need flexibility. Even though the area does have a high vacancy rate, it's still a good idea to give yourself four to six weeks to find a home here. Better safe than sorry, right? Make lots of appointments with landlords so that you can get a feel for the different types of apartments available in Colonie. Some will be small, stand-alone homes or studio apartments for rent, and others will be bigger rental homes in large apartment complexes.
What You'll Need
In order to move here, you're going to need the basic documents that landlords require. This includes a copy of your ID, credit report, bank statements, pay stubs, references, letter of employment and whatever else you think your landlord may require. If you're planning on bringing any pets, be sure to inquire about what breeds and types of animals each apartment allows! You don't want to show up on moving day to find out that Fido needs to find a different home. Also, it's important to bring your checkbook along, too. Being able to put down a deposit check is one of the surest ways to guarantee that you get the apartment of your dreams.
Depending on where you live in Colonie, you'll have access to different benefits of living in the city. Here's a little more info about what it's like to live in the different neighborhoods.
West Colonie: Living on the west side of town means being close to the lovely parks and green areas in the city. The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is right at your fingertips, and you're also close to I-90 and I-87 for easy transport to other parts of Albany.
East Colonie: East Colonie is closer to the shopping centers and malls and has more of an urban feel than the west side. The Northway Shopping Center is a great place to pick up a new outfit or grab a bite to eat. There are fewer apartments for rent in this area, but the far eastern outskirts of town are a great place to look!
Once you've settled into your new home in Colonie, it's time to get to know your town! Bring your neighbors and everyone else you know to Buca di Beppo, which serves family-size portions of Italian favorites. Or, for a more local's feel, head to Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse.