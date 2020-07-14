All apartments in Saratoga Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Skidmore Apartments

86 Circular St · (833) 945-1756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Circular St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C8701 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit C8702 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit R16111 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C9904 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit C9907 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit S7308 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skidmore Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
elevator
on-site laundry
car charging
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past. Enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, a myriad of unique downtown shops and eateries, and the excitement of Saratoga's active nightlife, all within a short stroll or drive from your apartment home. Each of the 183 apartment units within the 16 buildings that comprise Skidmore Apartments are unique pieces of historic real estate. Our designers took pride in ensuring the architectural integrity of the buildings, while furnishing them with the modern amenities of today. Given the evolution of the apartments, our floorplans are tremendously unique and no two are exactly alike. Make one of Saratoga's foremost eastside addresses your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Surface lot. Convenient off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skidmore Apartments have any available units?
Skidmore Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Skidmore Apartments have?
Some of Skidmore Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skidmore Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Skidmore Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skidmore Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Skidmore Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does Skidmore Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Skidmore Apartments offers parking.
Does Skidmore Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skidmore Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skidmore Apartments have a pool?
No, Skidmore Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Skidmore Apartments have accessible units?
No, Skidmore Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Skidmore Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skidmore Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Skidmore Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Skidmore Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
