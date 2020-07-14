Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance internet access elevator on-site laundry car charging guest parking lobby online portal

Our apartments offer an opportunity to live a contemporary lifestyle while reveling in the beauty of the past. Enjoy the pleasures of nearby Congress Park, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, a myriad of unique downtown shops and eateries, and the excitement of Saratoga's active nightlife, all within a short stroll or drive from your apartment home. Each of the 183 apartment units within the 16 buildings that comprise Skidmore Apartments are unique pieces of historic real estate. Our designers took pride in ensuring the architectural integrity of the buildings, while furnishing them with the modern amenities of today. Given the evolution of the apartments, our floorplans are tremendously unique and no two are exactly alike. Make one of Saratoga's foremost eastside addresses your new home today!