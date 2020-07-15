/
Schenectady Community College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:48 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near Schenectady Community College
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown Schenectady
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
14 Units Available
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,227
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
814 HAMPTON AV
814 Hampton Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Location at its best! A quick and convenient walk to lovely Central Park and within walking distance to shopping and hospital! Recently remodeled and spacious flat with open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors all throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2012
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Stockade
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1626 RUGBY RD
1626 Rugby Road, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Recently updated 3 bedroom,1 bath second floor apartment in a two family house. New flooring updated bath, newer appliances, renovated front porch, 2 car off street parking, washer/dryer hookup, additional storage in the basement.
Last updated July 15 at 11:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Union Street
1287 PARKWOOD BLVD
1287 Parkwood Boulevard, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pristine 1st floor flat with recent bath, kitchen & back porch. Freshly painted interior, new rugs, ample storage. Near bus line, walking distance to Ellis Hospital & Union College. Plenty of street parking.