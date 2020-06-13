/
rotterdam
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
48 Apartments for rent in Rotterdam, NY📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 Kings Road #105
916 Kings Road, Rotterdam, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269341 WE ARE CURRENTLY NOT SHOWING THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 Monthly Rent:...... $795 Town:................... 916 KINGS ROAD #105-ROTTERDAM School District:..... MOHONASEN Bedrooms:............
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1952 Curry Road- Unit 24
1952 Curry Road, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Spacious second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam.
Results within 1 mile of Rotterdam
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
610 Kings Road #4
610 Kings Rd, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269331 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $895 Town:................... 610 KINGS RD #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
465 Kings Road
465 Kings Road, Schenectady, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
ONE BEDROOM (FIRST FLOOR) - Property Id: 269272 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $950 Town:................... 465 KINGS RD #2 - SCHENECTADY School District:.....
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
3336 McDonald Avenue
3336 Mcdonald Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1638 sqft
This delightful home located in Schenectady, NY is now available.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
709 Burdeck Street- Unit 17
709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady County, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Apartment 17 at 709 Burdeck Street, Schenectady, NY 12306 (Burdeck Street Apartments) is a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment. This apartment is located on the first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Mont Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1106 3RD AV
1106 Third Avenue, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This recently renovated 2nd Floor Apartment, 3 bedrooms, living room, eating area, working kitchen features newer appliances, wood laminate flooring and tiled bath and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rotterdam
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,040
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1643 Eastern Pkwy
1643 Eastern Parkway, Schenectady, NY
Studio
$4,500
5000 sq ft - Office Space for Lease - Property Id: 274647 Available Now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Showings currently!! From The Landsworthy Holdings LLC. Retail/office building providing direct retail frontage on the area's most vibrant commercial corridor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3736 Carman Road #1
3736 Carman Road, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
ONE BEDROOM (First Floor) - Property Id: 269375 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $875 Town:................... 3736 CARMAN RD #1GUILDERLAND School District:.....
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastern Avenue
1 Unit Available
100 Irving St
100 Irving Street, Schenectady, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
3BR Newly Rehabbed-Section8 WELCOME! - Property Id: 274422 To Schedule Your Showing TODAY Visit: www.capitalregionrentals.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1200 HILLSIDE AV
1200 Hillside Avenue, Schenectady County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Immaculate condo in a convenient location, this 2nd floor unit has a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, sliding glass door to deck, large living room and combined dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
2405 Rosa Road, Ridge Manor Court Unit 2009
2405 Rosa Road, Schenectady County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1440 sqft
Niskayuna Schools - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with attached garage. 1440 Sq ft, central air, washer & dryer in each unit. Each Unit has an outside patio to enjoy. Building three has two acres of forest at rear.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rotterdam rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Rotterdam area include Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The College of Saint Rose, Schenectady County Community College, SUNY at Albany, and SUNY Empire State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rotterdam from include Albany, Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Schenectady, and Niskayuna.