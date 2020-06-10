/
manchester
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Manchester, VT📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
556 Equinox On The Battenkill Road
556 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
EQUINOX ON THE BATTENKILL THREE SEASON RENTAL AVAILABLE 10/01/2020! So much to offer! This sought after luxurious four bedroom EOB townhome is now available for a spring/summer/fall seasonal rental.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
550 Equinox on the Battenkill Road
550 Equinox on the Batte, Manchester, VT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/01/2020 - 9/30/2020 Delightful Equinox on the Battenkill townhome available for summer! Mud room entry. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry.
Last updated April 13 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3343 Main Street
3343 Main Street, Manchester, VT
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
Available July 15th 2019 Authentic Restored Barn Home in a private setting now available for rent in the heart of historic Manchester, VT. This four bedroom, two bath Manchester Village country home boasts beautiful mountain views, and a large yard.
Results within 1 mile of Manchester
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2357 Richville Road
2357 Richville Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Charming three bedroom (sleeps 6) furnished quintessential Vermont Farmhouse. Available for 1-2 months for 2019-2020 Winter Season. Also available for Vermont 2020 Summer Festival Horse Show 4-6 weeks. This is a smoke free, no pet home...
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
223 Stoney Fields Road
223 Stoney Fields Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5500 sqft
Available 08/15/2020 STONEY FIELDS - NOW AVAILABLE FOR VERMONT SUMMER FESTIVAL HORSE SHOW! OR SUMMER SEASONAL RENTAL. A spacious mountain view home close to all that Manchester has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
181 Riverside Townhouses Road
181 Riverside Townhouses Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
** Due to a last minute cancellation Now Available starting 06-01-2020! The perfect in-town escape. This townhouse feature is close to the town of Manchester for shopping, dining, and more.
Results within 5 miles of Manchester
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
200 Eagle Rise Road
200 Eagle Rise Road, Bennington County, VT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1988 sqft
Winter Season In Vermont! Beautiful Eagle Rise home now available for Winter Rental. Great location with awesome views. Completely furnished. Enjoy all that Manchester and the Mountains have to offer for the Winter Season.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Manchester rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,830.
Some of the colleges located in the Manchester area include Greenfield Community College, Keene State College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SUNY Empire State College, and The Sage Colleges. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manchester from include Saratoga Springs, Cohoes, Keene, Greenfield Town, and Green Island.