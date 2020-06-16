36 VANDERBILT AV

Amenities
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental. Walking distance to all that Saratoga Springs amenities including Saratoga Race Course, SPAC, Broadway, Skidmore, shops, restaurants, bars. Fully Furnished. STUNNING custom 2 story home with high-end amenities, designer flair & open layout. 5 BR 3 BA in the heart of Saratoga. Kitchen with Granite, cherry cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, Lighting, trim, & stone. Master Bedroom with full bathroom. Circular driveway, prof. landscaped, fenced-in yard, Trex deck.