Saratoga Springs, NY
36 VANDERBILT AV
36 VANDERBILT AV

36 Vanderbilt Avenue · (518) 221-5757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Saratoga Springs
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

36 Vanderbilt Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available weekly ($1200) or daily ($300) until September 2020. Please call for rates and availability. Gorgeous Furnished 5BR 3BA In-town Rental. Walking distance to all that Saratoga Springs amenities including Saratoga Race Course, SPAC, Broadway, Skidmore, shops, restaurants, bars. Fully Furnished. STUNNING custom 2 story home with high-end amenities, designer flair & open layout. 5 BR 3 BA in the heart of Saratoga. Kitchen with Granite, cherry cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors, Lighting, trim, & stone. Master Bedroom with full bathroom. Circular driveway, prof. landscaped, fenced-in yard, Trex deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have any available units?
36 VANDERBILT AV has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 VANDERBILT AV have?
Some of 36 VANDERBILT AV's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 VANDERBILT AV currently offering any rent specials?
36 VANDERBILT AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 VANDERBILT AV pet-friendly?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV offer parking?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV does not offer parking.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have a pool?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV does not have a pool.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have accessible units?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV does not have accessible units.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 VANDERBILT AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 VANDERBILT AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 VANDERBILT AV does not have units with air conditioning.
