81 Apawamis Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Great, central Rye location! Beautiful setting on almost 1/2 acre. Renovations just completed include: new master bath, new hall bath, all new interior doors and hardware, all new moldings and trim, entire interior of house freshly painted, re-finished hardwood flooring, new electrical outlets, switches and lighting. Convenient, central location walking distance to all: town, schools, trains, beach. Easy access to all major highways, 35 minute commute to NYC on MetroNorth. Marina and Rye Golf Club available to Rye residents. Monthly landscaping included.