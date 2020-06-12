All apartments in Rye
81 Apawamis Avenue

Location

81 Apawamis Avenue, Rye, NY 10580

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Great, central Rye location! Beautiful setting on almost 1/2 acre. Renovations just completed include: new master bath, new hall bath, all new interior doors and hardware, all new moldings and trim, entire interior of house freshly painted, re-finished hardwood flooring, new electrical outlets, switches and lighting. Convenient, central location walking distance to all: town, schools, trains, beach. Easy access to all major highways, 35 minute commute to NYC on MetroNorth. Marina and Rye Golf Club available to Rye residents. Monthly landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have any available units?
81 Apawamis Avenue has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Apawamis Avenue have?
Some of 81 Apawamis Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Apawamis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
81 Apawamis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Apawamis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 81 Apawamis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have a pool?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Apawamis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Apawamis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
