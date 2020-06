Amenities

recently renovated elevator carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE UPDATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN EXCELLENT MOVE IN CONDITION. CONTAINS AN ENTRY FOYER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS, LEADING TO A LARGE LIVING ROOM, BEDROOM W/ LARGE CLOSET AND EIK. LOCATED ON THE 3RD FLOOR OF ELEVATOR BUILDING. REQUIRES AT LEAST 80% CARPET/RUGS. NO DOGS ALLOWED. APARTMENT IS CLOSE TO ST. JOHN'S UNIVERSITY, JAMAICA HOSPITAL, QUEENS CRIMINAL COURT, MALLOY H.S. QUEENS BLVD/MAIN ST SHOPPING, SUPERMARKET, E/F TRAINS, EXPRESS BUS TO THE CITY