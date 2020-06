Amenities

This apartment is located on the North side of Queens Blvd just 1 1/2 block away from the Subway stop.Apartments Features:* Top floor* Hardwood floors* High ceiling* Huge Living room* Separate dining area* Huge entry foyer* Good closet space* Separate kitchen windowed* Large bathroom windowed* Large bedroom* Beautiful exposure* Heat & Hot water are included* Elevator building* 24 hour Doorman building* Garage on site* On site Laundry room* On site Super For more information and to schedule a viewing call Tomer 9175674664 Hatuka1868