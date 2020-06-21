60-02 woodside ave, #424.

Amenities

rent controlled elevator some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

This Beautiful 2 bedroom In a elevator rent stabilized building with laundry on a 2nd fl waiting for you to move in.The apartment features 1300 sq ft of living space It Feature a spacious eat in kitchen spacious big and sunny living rm 2 big bedroom with lots of closet space ,1 full bath heat and hot water included.Close to 7 train 61st station only 12 minutes to Grand central close to all schools and shops call to schedule a viewing at your convenience