60-02 woodside ave, #424.

This Beautiful 2 bedroom In a elevator rent stabilized building with laundry on a 2nd fl waiting for you to move in.The apartment features 1300 sq ft of living space It Feature a spacious eat in kitchen spacious big and sunny living rm 2 big bedroom with lots of closet space ,1 full bath heat and hot water included.Close to 7 train 61st station only 12 minutes to Grand central close to all schools and shops call to schedule a viewing at your convenience
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions
