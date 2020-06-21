All apartments in Queens
60-02 woodside ave, #424.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

60-02 woodside ave, #424

6002 Woodside Ave · (718) 554-0257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6002 Woodside Ave, Queens, NY 11377
Woodside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 424 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

rent controlled
elevator
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
This Beautiful 2 bedroom In a elevator rent stabilized building with laundry on a 2nd fl waiting for you to move in.The apartment features 1300 sq ft of living space It Feature a spacious eat in kitchen spacious big and sunny living rm 2 big bedroom with lots of closet space ,1 full bath heat and hot water included.Close to 7 train 61st station only 12 minutes to Grand central close to all schools and shops call to schedule a viewing at your convenience

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have any available units?
60-02 woodside ave, #424 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have?
Some of 60-02 woodside ave, #424's amenities include rent controlled, elevator, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60-02 woodside ave, #424 currently offering any rent specials?
60-02 woodside ave, #424 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60-02 woodside ave, #424 pet-friendly?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 offer parking?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not offer parking.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have a pool?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not have a pool.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have accessible units?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not have accessible units.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have units with dishwashers?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60-02 woodside ave, #424 have units with air conditioning?
No, 60-02 woodside ave, #424 does not have units with air conditioning.

