Queens, NY
48-16 92 Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

48-16 92 Street

48-16 92nd Street · (917) 755-9556
Queens
1 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

48-16 92nd Street, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Band new renovated 3 bedroom with 1.5 bath Apartment for rent in heart of Elmhurst. Approx 1200 sqft of living space. Spacious living room with formal dining area. New appliances in the kitchen, Hardwood floor throughout. Lots of windows filled with sunlight. Plentyful of closets for storage. Hot water and heat are included, Tenant pays own cooking gas and electric. Few blocks to 7, M&R Train. Half a block to Q58. Near School, Supermarket & restaurants. Parking available for $200/mo. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48-16 92 Street have any available units?
48-16 92 Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48-16 92 Street have?
Some of 48-16 92 Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48-16 92 Street currently offering any rent specials?
48-16 92 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48-16 92 Street pet-friendly?
No, 48-16 92 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 48-16 92 Street offer parking?
Yes, 48-16 92 Street does offer parking.
Does 48-16 92 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48-16 92 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48-16 92 Street have a pool?
No, 48-16 92 Street does not have a pool.
Does 48-16 92 Street have accessible units?
No, 48-16 92 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48-16 92 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48-16 92 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48-16 92 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48-16 92 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
