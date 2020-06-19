48-16 92 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Band new renovated 3 bedroom with 1.5 bath Apartment for rent in heart of Elmhurst. Approx 1200 sqft of living space. Spacious living room with formal dining area. New appliances in the kitchen, Hardwood floor throughout. Lots of windows filled with sunlight. Plentyful of closets for storage. Hot water and heat are included, Tenant pays own cooking gas and electric. Few blocks to 7, M&R Train. Half a block to Q58. Near School, Supermarket & restaurants. Parking available for $200/mo. Must see!!