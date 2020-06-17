46-01 76th St

Amenities

No showing and no Move-in untill NYC relief from shutdown order. This is a well-maintained and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in a beautiful Semi-detached house, on a quiet street in a convenient area in Elmhurst. This unit has 3 bright bedrooms, 1 nice size living room and large dining area, 3 great size bedrooms with large windows. Including hardwood floor, Excellent kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new bathroom tiles. This house is near grocery, restaurants, laundromat and etc. Very convenient location with Q60 close by, short distance to Subway R,M, 7, E,F train. Heat, Water, and Sewer are included, pets Not allowed.