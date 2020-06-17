All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:42 PM

46-01 76th St

46-01 76th Street · (212) 878-1812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-01 76th Street, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No showing and no Move-in untill NYC relief from shutdown order. This is a well-maintained and bright 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths in a beautiful Semi-detached house, on a quiet street in a convenient area in Elmhurst. This unit has 3 bright bedrooms, 1 nice size living room and large dining area, 3 great size bedrooms with large windows. Including hardwood floor, Excellent kitchen with lots of cabinet space, new bathroom tiles. This house is near grocery, restaurants, laundromat and etc. Very convenient location with Q60 close by, short distance to Subway R,M, 7, E,F train. Heat, Water, and Sewer are included, pets Not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-01 76th St have any available units?
46-01 76th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 46-01 76th St currently offering any rent specials?
46-01 76th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-01 76th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-01 76th St is pet friendly.
Does 46-01 76th St offer parking?
No, 46-01 76th St does not offer parking.
Does 46-01 76th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-01 76th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-01 76th St have a pool?
No, 46-01 76th St does not have a pool.
Does 46-01 76th St have accessible units?
No, 46-01 76th St does not have accessible units.
Does 46-01 76th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-01 76th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-01 76th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-01 76th St does not have units with air conditioning.
