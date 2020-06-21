44-15 Colden st

Amenities

dishwasher tennis court microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flushing! - Property Id: 296691



Flushing truly has it all. Residents of Flushing take advantage of The Shops at Skyview Center, Queens Center Mall, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Citi Field, the National Tennis Center, and the beautiful Queens Botanical Garden. With a neighborhood as accessible as Flushing, residents utilize the 7 train line and major highways like Van Wyck, Whitestone, Grand Central, and Long Island Expressways to get where they need to go. If you decide to stay, Flushing is home to some of the best cuisines of the city brought in by its diverse residents. Discover what Flushing has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296691

Property Id 296691



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5841730)