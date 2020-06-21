All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

44-15 Colden st

44-15 Colden Street · (860) 751-8267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44-15 Colden Street, Queens, NY 11355
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2695 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Flushing! - Property Id: 296691

Flushing truly has it all. Residents of Flushing take advantage of The Shops at Skyview Center, Queens Center Mall, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Citi Field, the National Tennis Center, and the beautiful Queens Botanical Garden. With a neighborhood as accessible as Flushing, residents utilize the 7 train line and major highways like Van Wyck, Whitestone, Grand Central, and Long Island Expressways to get where they need to go. If you decide to stay, Flushing is home to some of the best cuisines of the city brought in by its diverse residents. Discover what Flushing has to offer and learn how this neighborhood can fit into your lifestyle.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296691
Property Id 296691

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5841730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-15 Colden st have any available units?
44-15 Colden st has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-15 Colden st have?
Some of 44-15 Colden st's amenities include dishwasher, tennis court, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-15 Colden st currently offering any rent specials?
44-15 Colden st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-15 Colden st pet-friendly?
No, 44-15 Colden st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 44-15 Colden st offer parking?
No, 44-15 Colden st does not offer parking.
Does 44-15 Colden st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44-15 Colden st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-15 Colden st have a pool?
No, 44-15 Colden st does not have a pool.
Does 44-15 Colden st have accessible units?
No, 44-15 Colden st does not have accessible units.
Does 44-15 Colden st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44-15 Colden st has units with dishwashers.
Does 44-15 Colden st have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-15 Colden st does not have units with air conditioning.
