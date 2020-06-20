42-22 Ketcham Street

Amenities

Welcome to apartment D3 at Berkshire Green! This bright and sunny one bedroom is just twenty minutes from Manhattan or Brooklyn at the junction of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, Queens! This turn-of-the-century cooperative building was thoughtfully redeveloped into 2015 and reimagined as a 21st century community, offering the ultimate in modern conveniences while paying homage to the grand, pre-war aesthetic. Combining elegant craftsmanship and a wonderfully designed space, this one bedroom just feels like home the second you walk in. Comfortable, quiet, good light and a thriving neighborhood - what more could you want? The building features a full gym, laundry room and bike storage. The incredible world of cuisine and shopping that Jackson Heights & Elmhurst offer are right outside your door and the transportation hub of 5 different train lines (7, E, F, M, R) makes traveling around a breeze. From the moment you enter the grand and gracious lobby and walk in the front door of apartment D3, you'll know you've found your perfect home. No fee!