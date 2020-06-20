All apartments in Queens
42-22 Ketcham Street

42-22 Ketcham Street · (718) 422-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-22 Ketcham Street, Queens, NY 11373
Elmhurst

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D3 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Welcome to apartment D3 at Berkshire Green! This bright and sunny one bedroom is just twenty minutes from Manhattan or Brooklyn at the junction of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst, Queens! This turn-of-the-century cooperative building was thoughtfully redeveloped into 2015 and reimagined as a 21st century community, offering the ultimate in modern conveniences while paying homage to the grand, pre-war aesthetic. Combining elegant craftsmanship and a wonderfully designed space, this one bedroom just feels like home the second you walk in. Comfortable, quiet, good light and a thriving neighborhood - what more could you want? The building features a full gym, laundry room and bike storage. The incredible world of cuisine and shopping that Jackson Heights & Elmhurst offer are right outside your door and the transportation hub of 5 different train lines (7, E, F, M, R) makes traveling around a breeze. From the moment you enter the grand and gracious lobby and walk in the front door of apartment D3, you'll know you've found your perfect home. No fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have any available units?
42-22 Ketcham Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-22 Ketcham Street have?
Some of 42-22 Ketcham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-22 Ketcham Street currently offering any rent specials?
42-22 Ketcham Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-22 Ketcham Street pet-friendly?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street offer parking?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not offer parking.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have a pool?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not have a pool.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have accessible units?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-22 Ketcham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-22 Ketcham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
