Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

42-04 Ditmars Boulevard

42-04 Ditmars Boulevard · (917) 224-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42-04 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Upper Ditmars Neighborhood Available Now.

Easy 10-minute walk to the N and W trains or there is a bus station just across the street

The apartment is conveniently located within the block Laundromat, Shopping center, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Gym, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurants, and much more

The apartment features a real 3 Bedroom apartment with beautiful Hardwood Floors, ample closet space. Each bedroom can fit a king-size bed and table.

It has three exposures to South, East, and North so stays folded with sunlight through the day.

Separate Large Kitchen with space for kitchen table

Heat and Hot water is included

Cats and Small Dogs are okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have any available units?
42-04 Ditmars Boulevard has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have?
Some of 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
42-04 Ditmars Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard offer parking?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have a pool?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-04 Ditmars Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

