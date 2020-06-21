All apartments in Queens
40-08 209th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

40-08 209th Street

40-08 209th Street · (718) 619-1676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40-08 209th Street, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
tennis court
With this special two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, you'll enjoy spacious contemporary living spaces in one of Queens' best neighborhoods.

Located on the first floor of a classic two-family building, this move-in ready home features lovely hardwood and tile floors and great natural light throughout. The large kitchen includes abundant cabinetry and full-sized appliances. You'll find roomy closets and bright windows in the two big bedrooms, and the white-on-white bathroom offers a large tub shower and modern fixtures. A gated, private entrance ensures security and safety in this beautiful Queens rental.

Bayside is a wonderfully diverse community ideal for anyone from young professionals to families to retirees. Nearby Bell Boulevard provides a dizzying array of restaurants, nightlife and entertainment venues, including Martha's Country Bakery, Taverna Kyclades, Bourbon Street and You Garden. Enjoy acres of outdoor space and recreation in one of the many local parks, such Fort Totten Park, Cunningham Park and Alley Pond Park.

This home is near top-rated schools, including PS 31 and MS 158, and transportation options are excellent. Reach Penn Station from the nearby Bayside LIRR station in just 25 minutes. Take advantage of easy access to local freeways and excellent bus service to Flushing, where you can access the 7 train, fantastic shopping, CitiField and the USTA Tennis Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40-08 209th Street have any available units?
40-08 209th Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40-08 209th Street currently offering any rent specials?
40-08 209th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40-08 209th Street pet-friendly?
No, 40-08 209th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 40-08 209th Street offer parking?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not offer parking.
Does 40-08 209th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40-08 209th Street have a pool?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not have a pool.
Does 40-08 209th Street have accessible units?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 40-08 209th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40-08 209th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 40-08 209th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
