40-08 209th Street

With this special two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, you'll enjoy spacious contemporary living spaces in one of Queens' best neighborhoods.



Located on the first floor of a classic two-family building, this move-in ready home features lovely hardwood and tile floors and great natural light throughout. The large kitchen includes abundant cabinetry and full-sized appliances. You'll find roomy closets and bright windows in the two big bedrooms, and the white-on-white bathroom offers a large tub shower and modern fixtures. A gated, private entrance ensures security and safety in this beautiful Queens rental.



Bayside is a wonderfully diverse community ideal for anyone from young professionals to families to retirees. Nearby Bell Boulevard provides a dizzying array of restaurants, nightlife and entertainment venues, including Martha's Country Bakery, Taverna Kyclades, Bourbon Street and You Garden. Enjoy acres of outdoor space and recreation in one of the many local parks, such Fort Totten Park, Cunningham Park and Alley Pond Park.



This home is near top-rated schools, including PS 31 and MS 158, and transportation options are excellent. Reach Penn Station from the nearby Bayside LIRR station in just 25 minutes. Take advantage of easy access to local freeways and excellent bus service to Flushing, where you can access the 7 train, fantastic shopping, CitiField and the USTA Tennis Center.