Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:06 PM

37-55 77TH STREET

37-55 77th Street · (347) 400-2432
Location

37-55 77th Street, Queens, NY 11372
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
playground
elevator
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
playground
24hr maintenance
One br sized studio apt-Newly renovated- 5min walk to subway- Elevator- Laundry in the building
A handsome arched stone tunnel leads you to this quaint prewar walkup. Nicely landscaped areas and a private courtyard welcome you home. The location is convenient to shopping, restaurants and other services on 37th Avenue, and a subway line (7) is just three blocks away. * Classic B Bath w/Subway Tile * Energy-Star GE Appliances * Spacious Layout * Heat & Hot Water Included * Walkup Building * Prewar Building * Storage Rooms Available * Landscaped Grounds * Private Courtyard * Garden * Pet Friendly * 24/7 Maintenance Hotline * 24/7 Security Surveillance * Secure High-Tech Entry System * Close to Public Transportation Reviews from yelp about Jackson Heights Jackson Heights is brimming with life. Restaurants, shopping and nightlife abound. Much of the neighborhood is a National Register Historic District, built as a planned development of large garden apartment buildings. Travers Park, the local playground, is host to a greenmarket every Sunday and an array of concerts over the summer. This beautiful apartment is just one of many I have available for rent in the area and I am happy to show you them at a time convenient to you. Please contact David Popplewell to see this and many other apartments to suit your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37-55 77TH STREET have any available units?
37-55 77TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 37-55 77TH STREET have?
Some of 37-55 77TH STREET's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37-55 77TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
37-55 77TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37-55 77TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 37-55 77TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET offer parking?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET have a pool?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37-55 77TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 37-55 77TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
