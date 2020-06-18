37-55 77TH STREET

Amenities
One br sized studio apt-Newly renovated- 5min walk to subway- Elevator- Laundry in the building
A handsome arched stone tunnel leads you to this quaint prewar walkup. Nicely landscaped areas and a private courtyard welcome you home. The location is convenient to shopping, restaurants and other services on 37th Avenue, and a subway line (7) is just three blocks away. * Classic B Bath w/Subway Tile * Energy-Star GE Appliances * Spacious Layout * Heat & Hot Water Included * Walkup Building * Prewar Building * Storage Rooms Available * Landscaped Grounds * Private Courtyard * Garden * Pet Friendly * 24/7 Maintenance Hotline * 24/7 Security Surveillance * Secure High-Tech Entry System * Close to Public Transportation Reviews from yelp about Jackson Heights Jackson Heights is brimming with life. Restaurants, shopping and nightlife abound. Much of the neighborhood is a National Register Historic District, built as a planned development of large garden apartment buildings. Travers Park, the local playground, is host to a greenmarket every Sunday and an array of concerts over the summer. This beautiful apartment is just one of many I have available for rent in the area and I am happy to show you them at a time convenient to you. Please contact David Popplewell to see this and many other apartments to suit your needs.