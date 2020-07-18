32-46 32nd Street

Amenities
Immaculate full-floor 2 bedroom with massive private balcony in prime Astoria.
Located on the top floor of a charming two-family on a tree-lined street in Astoria. You are greeting with a gracious foyer overlooking an open kitchen and spacious living room with access to the large private balcony.
The spa-like bathroom offers a standing shower and separate soaking tub.
The master bedroom accommodates a king-size bed plus additional furniture and the 2nd bedroom comfortably fits a queen.
Driveway parking spot available for rent.
Located just 1 block from the train and the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, cafes and more!
Come see for yourself - today!