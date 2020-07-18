All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

32-46 32nd Street

32-46 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

32-46 32nd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Immaculate full-floor 2 bedroom with massive private balcony in prime Astoria.

Located on the top floor of a charming two-family on a tree-lined street in Astoria. You are greeting with a gracious foyer overlooking an open kitchen and spacious living room with access to the large private balcony.

The spa-like bathroom offers a standing shower and separate soaking tub.

The master bedroom accommodates a king-size bed plus additional furniture and the 2nd bedroom comfortably fits a queen.

Driveway parking spot available for rent.

Located just 1 block from the train and the neighborhood's best restaurants, shops, cafes and more!

Come see for yourself - today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

