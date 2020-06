Amenities

Two bedroom apartment available now on the first floor of a small multi-family building in Astoria5 min walk to the N/W Broadway station. Short walk to M/RKing and queen size bedroomsSeparate eat-in kitchenNo pets allowedHeat and hot water included in rentTwo people max/ Good credit / Proof of income for 40x the rentMarkella 347-330-6593 Sterling4741