A true steal at this price!! Stunning one bedroom condo unit at the Luxurious Astor Condominium. This King Sized unit is located on the 3rd floor. This home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The bedroom can accommodate a King Sized Bed and the living room space has room for a dining set. A fantastic large balcony is right off of the living room. The best part of the unit is the vicinity to the N/W subways and the best restaurants and Bars that Astoria has to offer. Less than a minute commute to the Broadway station!! Laundry and lounge are building amenities that tenants are welcome to use at any time. Be in the heart of Astoria at the Astor!! Contact me today for a tour!!