Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated one bedroom available now in the heart of Astoria!First floor in a multi-family house. Restaurants, cafes and laundromats just steps away. Three blocks to N/W train and short walk to M/R.Separate kitchen with SS appliances. Queen/full size bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Heat and hot water included in rent. No pets allowed.Contact Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Sterling6027