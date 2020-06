30-83 23rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Modern spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment at 23rd street and 30th avenue!Heart of Astoria!BalconyElevatorWasher/dryer in unitGym downstairsLive-in superBedroom will fit a queen sized bed Large living room and kitchen comboDishwasher Stainless steel appliancesUtilities are paid separatelyGarage parking $2505-7 min to N/W trains, steps to bars, restaurants, shopping, gyms, groceries and many more on 30th avenue and BroadwayPets around and under 25-30lbs are considerableCall or text Neighborhood Specialists:Dmitry @ 917-972-9644 Sterling5958