30-14 34TH ST.

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633Heart of Astoria, prime area of 30th Ave and 34th street!Modern stunning 3 bedroom / 2 full bathroom unit3rd top floor in a 3-family house Lots of natural lightBeautiful modern eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and dishwasherKing and queen sized bedroomsWalk-in closetEuropean AC units in each room Brand new hardwood floorsVideo intercom3 short blocks to N/W trains on 30th Ave stopSteps to cafes, gyms, groceries, coffee shops and many moreAvailable July,1Utilities are separateNo pets are allowedCall Dmitry @917-972-9644or Marina @ 917-972-9633 Sterling6463