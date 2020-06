Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

BEAUTIFUL STYLED TUDOR HOME OFFERS a 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment ! This is a 2nd Floor Unit in a Beautiful Traditional Tudor Home. Upon Entry of this unit you will see an enormous living room with a wood burning fireplace, a bay window overlooking the front of the house, tremendous ceiling height with gives the apartment a very castle like feeling. Following to a Formal Living Room which can easily fit a Formal Dining Room. Newly been renovated with granite counters and beautiful cabinets.