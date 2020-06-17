All apartments in Queens
28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD
28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD

28-21 Astoria Boulevard · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
28-21 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633NO BROKER'S FEE! W__I__L__L______N__O__T______L__A__S__T___Looking to have everything you need within your budget?One of a Kind Stunning 2-Bedroom Apartment!CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORTThree words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.NO BROKER'S FEE! One more Music to your ears!Great area to be in: N,W trains, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Deli, Gas station, groceries, great restaurants and barsBalconyElevator/Laundry BuildingHeat/cooking gas and hot water included! Just pay your electricity!Very unique for a newer construction building to have utilities includedShared Patio!Cable-Ready!Updated island kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, microwaveQueen sized bedrooms gets plenty of natural light!Nicely finished Hardwood floorsBedrooms are king and queen sized with closet in Each Bedrooms coat closet by the entranceContact local agent for a tour:Dmitry @ 917-972-9644Marina @ 917-972-9633 Sterling6492

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have any available units?
28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
