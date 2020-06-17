28-21 ASTORIA BOULEVARD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator parking garage

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633NO BROKER'S FEE! W__I__L__L______N__O__T______L__A__S__T___Looking to have everything you need within your budget?One of a Kind Stunning 2-Bedroom Apartment!CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORTThree words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.NO BROKER'S FEE! One more Music to your ears!Great area to be in: N,W trains, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Deli, Gas station, groceries, great restaurants and barsBalconyElevator/Laundry BuildingHeat/cooking gas and hot water included! Just pay your electricity!Very unique for a newer construction building to have utilities includedShared Patio!Cable-Ready!Updated island kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, microwaveQueen sized bedrooms gets plenty of natural light!Nicely finished Hardwood floorsBedrooms are king and queen sized with closet in Each Bedrooms coat closet by the entranceContact local agent for a tour:Dmitry @ 917-972-9644Marina @ 917-972-9633 Sterling6492