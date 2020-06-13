28-20 Astoria Boulevard

Amenities

No Fee! 1 bedroom condo available for rent at The Slate in Astoria. Residence 404 gets tons of light, southern open exposure, and includes a private balcony. The apartment features hardwood floors, GE stainless steel appliances, and the bathroom includes a glass enclosed shower and tiling throughout. The open functional layout in this unit is great for entertaining.



This newly developed boutique 28 unit condominium offers residents a fully furnished rooftop deck with breathtaking NYC skyline views. The 1st level deck includes fully equipped spacious fitness center. On the second floor there is an outdoor pet play area great for lounging. There is also a laundry room in the building (card-operated) offered to the residents on the first floor.



Located 1 block from the Astoria Blvd N/W train hub and 15 minutes to Midtown. Close by to restaurants, cafes, groceries, highways, and buses. Pets allowed - case by case.