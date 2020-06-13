All apartments in Queens
28-20 Astoria Boulevard

28-20 Astoria Boulevard · (516) 902-1207
Location

28-20 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
No Fee! 1 bedroom condo available for rent at The Slate in Astoria. Residence 404 gets tons of light, southern open exposure, and includes a private balcony. The apartment features hardwood floors, GE stainless steel appliances, and the bathroom includes a glass enclosed shower and tiling throughout. The open functional layout in this unit is great for entertaining.

This newly developed boutique 28 unit condominium offers residents a fully furnished rooftop deck with breathtaking NYC skyline views. The 1st level deck includes fully equipped spacious fitness center. On the second floor there is an outdoor pet play area great for lounging. There is also a laundry room in the building (card-operated) offered to the residents on the first floor.

Located 1 block from the Astoria Blvd N/W train hub and 15 minutes to Midtown. Close by to restaurants, cafes, groceries, highways, and buses. Pets allowed - case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have any available units?
28-20 Astoria Boulevard has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have?
Some of 28-20 Astoria Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-20 Astoria Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
28-20 Astoria Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-20 Astoria Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have a pool?
No, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28-20 Astoria Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 28-20 Astoria Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
