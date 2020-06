Amenities

Gross rent - $1950

Net rent - $1800 with one month free on 13 month lease

Studio apartment in a new building.

Stainless steel appliances.

First floor apt facing front.

Tile floor throughout.

Superb location right on Crescent and 30th Ave.

Steps away from restaurants, cafes, shops, train.

Utilities excluded.

Pets ok woof woof meow meow!

Available NOW.