Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Have it All!! Brand new rental. This absolutely breathtaking showplace boasts award winning eat in kitchen with state of the art appliances. Two designer baths including jacuzzi and enlarged custom shower. 2 full bedrooms with extra closets. Master Bedroom has many exquisite features all overlooking NYC and scenic golf views. A true one of a kind. Call for details!