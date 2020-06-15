26-38 21St Street, Astoria, NY

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool table bbq/grill internet access lobby

Located in the culturally enriched Astoria, the rental apartments offer modern conveniences amidst stunning skyline, bridge and river views. Features studio, one bedroom and two bedroom residences.



Residents receive a sophisticated welcome upon entering the distinctive lobby, with the concierge always ready around the clock to received guests and deliveries.



Residences feature solid oak plank wood flooring, recessed lighting and Bosch washer/dryers. Many residences also feature balconies or terraces with Manhattan skyline, river and bridge views.



Abundant amenities offer a balance of utility and bliss: on-site parking; a resident’s lounge with gourmet kitchen, billiards, flat screen TV and WiFi access; a fitness center with a full range of free-weights, cardio machines and mat area; and a landscaped sky lounge and furnished roof top terrace with BBQ grills overlooking the skyline.



Contact Hendy to schedule a viewing at SupremePropertyManagement@email.com