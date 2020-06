Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Charming renovated unit. Great location - Property Id: 261642



Completely renovated 5 years ago 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit



May,1st - 15th move-in ( tenants are moving out end of April)



Best location at 23rd ave and 29th street



Separate kitchen



New hardwood floors



Large Master Bedroom, 2nd bedroom is smaller and can fit a full/size



Second bedroom may also work well for a home office



Renovated Bathroom



Heat and hot water are included



Cats are allowed. No dogs please



Please call, text or email for a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261642

Property Id 261642



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5707886)