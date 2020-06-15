All apartments in Queens
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:50 AM

23-30 31st Road

23-30 31st Road · (347) 471-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-30 31st Road, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
RENOVATED!! GREAT LOCATION Off Broadway Ave. and Crescent Street!!Large 1Br apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well maintained pre-war building, with live in super.The apartment features large living room, king size bedroom, gut renovated bathroom and a large gut renovated eat in kitchen with brand new cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops and full size appliances.* Actual Photos of the ApartmentNo Dogs Allowed/One cat only per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and Hot Water Included *Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (Broadway Ave. N and W subway station, Q69 Bus and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan). Approximately 10-12 minutes to Lexington and 59th street via the N and W trains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-30 31st Road have any available units?
23-30 31st Road has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23-30 31st Road currently offering any rent specials?
23-30 31st Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-30 31st Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-30 31st Road is pet friendly.
Does 23-30 31st Road offer parking?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not offer parking.
Does 23-30 31st Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-30 31st Road have a pool?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not have a pool.
Does 23-30 31st Road have accessible units?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23-30 31st Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-30 31st Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-30 31st Road does not have units with air conditioning.
