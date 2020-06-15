23-30 31st Road

Amenities
RENOVATED!! GREAT LOCATION Off Broadway Ave. and Crescent Street!!Large 1Br apartment is located on the 1st floor of a well maintained pre-war building, with live in super.The apartment features large living room, king size bedroom, gut renovated bathroom and a large gut renovated eat in kitchen with brand new cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops and full size appliances.* Actual Photos of the ApartmentNo Dogs Allowed/One cat only per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and Hot Water Included *Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (Broadway Ave. N and W subway station, Q69 Bus and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan). Approximately 10-12 minutes to Lexington and 59th street via the N and W trains.