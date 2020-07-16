All apartments in Queens
23-15 29th St 1

23-15 29th Street · (917) 972-9633
Location

23-15 29th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Brand new. Private backyard. Dishwasher. Laundry - Property Id: 307550

*Look at Backyard pictures! Exquisite place!*
Video is available

*Brand new stunning 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit *

?Great Opportunity to reserve A Newly-Renovated Apartment is in a move-in-ready condition

?Location! 23rd avenue and 29th street - steps to N/W trains, famous restaurants on Ditmars and 23rd Ave, supermarkets, coffee shops, Astoria Park and many more. Possibilities to explore are endless!

?Laundry

?Barbecue possibility outside of your apartment

?Top notch finishes

?Modern kitchen

?Dishwasher

Both queen sized bedrooms

DIMENSIONS:
Living Room 20.4 x 12.5
1st Bedroom 11.6 x 11
2nd Bedroom 11.4 x 9.5
Office space 11.7 x 5.4

?4 Closets

?New hardwood floors

?Heat and Hot water included

Please call, text or email for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307550
Property Id 307550

(RLNE5884259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-15 29th St 1 have any available units?
23-15 29th St 1 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-15 29th St 1 have?
Some of 23-15 29th St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-15 29th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
23-15 29th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-15 29th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-15 29th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 offer parking?
No, 23-15 29th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-15 29th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 have a pool?
No, 23-15 29th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 23-15 29th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23-15 29th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23-15 29th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-15 29th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
