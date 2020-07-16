23-15 29th St 1

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

Brand new. Private backyard. Dishwasher. Laundry - Property Id: 307550



*Look at Backyard pictures! Exquisite place!*

Video is available



*Brand new stunning 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit *



?Great Opportunity to reserve A Newly-Renovated Apartment is in a move-in-ready condition



?Location! 23rd avenue and 29th street - steps to N/W trains, famous restaurants on Ditmars and 23rd Ave, supermarkets, coffee shops, Astoria Park and many more. Possibilities to explore are endless!



?Laundry



?Barbecue possibility outside of your apartment



?Top notch finishes



?Modern kitchen



?Dishwasher



Both queen sized bedrooms



DIMENSIONS:

Living Room 20.4 x 12.5

1st Bedroom 11.6 x 11

2nd Bedroom 11.4 x 9.5

Office space 11.7 x 5.4



?4 Closets



?New hardwood floors



?Heat and Hot water included



Please call, text or email for a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307550

Property Id 307550



(RLNE5884259)