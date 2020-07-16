23-15 29th St 1

Amenities
Brand new. Private backyard. Dishwasher. Laundry - Property Id: 307550
*Look at Backyard pictures! Exquisite place!*
Video is available
*Brand new stunning 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit *
?Great Opportunity to reserve A Newly-Renovated Apartment is in a move-in-ready condition
?Location! 23rd avenue and 29th street - steps to N/W trains, famous restaurants on Ditmars and 23rd Ave, supermarkets, coffee shops, Astoria Park and many more. Possibilities to explore are endless!
?Laundry
?Barbecue possibility outside of your apartment
?Top notch finishes
?Modern kitchen
?Dishwasher
Both queen sized bedrooms
DIMENSIONS:
Living Room 20.4 x 12.5
1st Bedroom 11.6 x 11
2nd Bedroom 11.4 x 9.5
Office space 11.7 x 5.4
?4 Closets
?New hardwood floors
?Heat and Hot water included
Please call, text or email for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307550
Property Id 307550
(RLNE5884259)