Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:07 AM

210-11 41st Avenue

210-11 41st Avenue ·
Location

210-11 41st Avenue, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
TOTALLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APARTMENT-Available NOW!!! Located on the 2nd floor with Balcony. 1 Block to LIRR:-) AVAILABLE NOW Bright and Sunny Living Room with a nice Balcony with New Hardwood Floors Spacious Bedroom with Double Closets ( Can easily fit a king sized bed) Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom and Double Closets- Wall AC Unit Included SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH Plenty of Cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR and Dishwasher! Dining Area with enough space for table for 6!!! Custom Tiled Bathroom with Modern Vanity Heat, Hot water, Included in the Rent!! Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210-11 41st Avenue have any available units?
210-11 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 210-11 41st Avenue have?
Some of 210-11 41st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210-11 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210-11 41st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210-11 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210-11 41st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue offer parking?
No, 210-11 41st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210-11 41st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 210-11 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210-11 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210-11 41st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 210-11 41st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210-11 41st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
