210-11 41st Avenue ·

TOTALLY RENOVATED BRAND NEW 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH APARTMENT-Available NOW!!! Located on the 2nd floor with Balcony. 1 Block to LIRR:-) AVAILABLE NOW Bright and Sunny Living Room with a nice Balcony with New Hardwood Floors Spacious Bedroom with Double Closets ( Can easily fit a king sized bed) Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom and Double Closets- Wall AC Unit Included SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH Plenty of Cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR and Dishwasher! Dining Area with enough space for table for 6!!! Custom Tiled Bathroom with Modern Vanity Heat, Hot water, Included in the Rent!! Anthony Domathoti, Broker- Owner, Exit Realty Premium