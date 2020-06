Amenities

**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ** Massive Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in the Heart of Astoria. This 2nd floor walk up unit is being COMPLETELY GUT RENOVATED. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. One King size master bedroom with half bath and a walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms can fit Queen size beds comfortably.The Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry for all your storage needs. Separate dining area, Large living area that will fit couches along with additional furniture. Ample closet space throughout the apartment. Private balcony and separate private patio with backyard access. This unit is located in the prime Astoria. Just 5 minutes to the N/W Ditmars blvd train station and just 15 minutes Away from midtown Manhattan. Endless options of Supermarkets, bars, and restaurants all just seconds from your doorstep. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis192060