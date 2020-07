Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to this spacious 2 bedroom apartment with a kitchen/dining room combo, living room and two open rooms. Over sized windows allow plenty of daylight into your life. This unit comes with a brand new stove and refrigerator. Located in a desirable neighborhood of Ridgewood, with a quick commute to the City, walking distance to the L and M train.