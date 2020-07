Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Excellent location+++ Walk to Murray Hill LIRR station and 7 train on Main Street, and shopping on Northern Blvd. Park like private community setting. Very peaceful and quiet. Top floor one bedroom unit with beautiful view. Bright and sunny. Well kept apt. Large sized unit about 900 SQF. Very reasonable asking rent. Won't last. Info for ref only, verify on own again before renting. Credit check needed.