Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

NO BROKER FEE FOR 8-1 LEASE DATE. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING AND HUGE BRAND NEW APARTMENT. SPACIOUS AND AIRY. LOTS OF WINDOWS. 3 BEAUTIFUL BEDROOMS INCLUDING A MASTER BEDROOM WITH IT'S VERY OWN FULL BATHROOM. THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHROOM APARTMENT IS OPEN CONCEPT WITH A TOTALLY MODERN APPEAL. OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM/ KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE MODERN CABINETRY, DISHWASHER AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE. EXCLUSIVE USE OF YARD AND PRIVATE DRIVEWAY. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP. YARD AND DRIVEWAY INCLUDED IN RENTAL. ENJOY YOUR SUMMER BBQ PARTIES NOW! WALK TO ALL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND STORES. A MUST SEE! PLEASE NOTE: PICTURES ARE VIRTUALLY STAGED FOR VISUALIZATION PURPOSES ONLY. CALL ASAP FOR A VIEWING.