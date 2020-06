Amenities

Beautiful Sunny One Bedroom/JR4 in the heart of Richmond Hill. Freshly painted and shiny hardwood floors throughout. Building amenities include washer and dryer in basement. Parking in garage is available (wait list may be applicable). Bike storage and other storage facility are available for additional fee. On site Live in Super. Walking distance to train stations and bus. Hospital and schools within walking distance.