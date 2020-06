Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Renovated apartment in 2 family house - Two bedrooms - Living room - Formal dining room which can be used as 3rd bedroom - Brand new Eik with wood cabinets - Stainless steel appliances - Quartz countertops - Glass backsplash - dishwasher - Brand new high ceilings with spotlights in all the rooms - Front and back porch and backyard, perfect for Summer barbeque - Gas and heat included - Owner will consider a small pet at their discretion - Credit check and tax returns required - Available June 1st.