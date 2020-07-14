109-23 71st Road

Amenities

One bedroom offering great economy of space. Windowed kitchen and bathroom, polished hardwood plank flooring and generous closet space. Located in an elevator building that features voice intercom, garage (fee), central laundry and live in superintendent. Perfectly situated to take advantage of all that Forest Hills has to offer. The building is on a quiet street, immiediately around the corner from the 71st Avenue subway station (E,F,R,M lines) for swift and convenient commuting to midtown. Just across Queens Boulevard, enjoy the shopping and entertainment available along renowned Austin Street. Convenient to LIRR and both New York airports. Sponsor unit means easy application, fast decision and NO BOARD APPROVAL NECESSARY. Call today to schedule a viewing.