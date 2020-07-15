56 E 95th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated 3BD| 2BTH Apartment in an historic bldg! - Property Id: 314786



This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space, recessed lightning, washer & dryer in unit and more!



The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.



