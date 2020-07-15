All apartments in New York
56 E 95th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

56 E 95th St

56 East 95th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

56 East 95th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $5250 · Avail. now

$5,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 3BD| 2BTH Apartment in an historic bldg! - Property Id: 314786

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, great closet space, recessed lightning, washer & dryer in unit and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

Property Id 314786

(RLNE5938385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 E 95th St have any available units?
56 E 95th St has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 E 95th St have?
Some of 56 E 95th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 E 95th St currently offering any rent specials?
56 E 95th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 E 95th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 E 95th St is pet friendly.
Does 56 E 95th St offer parking?
No, 56 E 95th St does not offer parking.
Does 56 E 95th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 E 95th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 E 95th St have a pool?
No, 56 E 95th St does not have a pool.
Does 56 E 95th St have accessible units?
No, 56 E 95th St does not have accessible units.
Does 56 E 95th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 E 95th St does not have units with dishwashers.
