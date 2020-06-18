503 W 57th St 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sun Soaked 3BR in Midtown West - Property Id: 251521



Available Immediately~Midtown West



*1 MONTH FEE



Renovated 3 bedroom floor thru with oversized bathroom. All bedrooms accommodate a queen size bed and furnishings. Large living room, hardwood floors, and lots of windows. Fully equipped eat in kitchen complete with microwave, dishwasher, and range with glass cooktop.



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251521

