503 W 57th St 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

503 W 57th St 4

503 West 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun Soaked 3BR in Midtown West - Property Id: 251521

Available Immediately~Midtown West

*1 MONTH FEE

Renovated 3 bedroom floor thru with oversized bathroom. All bedrooms accommodate a queen size bed and furnishings. Large living room, hardwood floors, and lots of windows. Fully equipped eat in kitchen complete with microwave, dishwasher, and range with glass cooktop.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251521
Property Id 251521

(RLNE5672402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 W 57th St 4 have any available units?
503 W 57th St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 W 57th St 4 have?
Some of 503 W 57th St 4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 W 57th St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
503 W 57th St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 W 57th St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 503 W 57th St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 503 W 57th St 4 offer parking?
No, 503 W 57th St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 503 W 57th St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 W 57th St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 W 57th St 4 have a pool?
No, 503 W 57th St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 503 W 57th St 4 have accessible units?
No, 503 W 57th St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 W 57th St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 W 57th St 4 has units with dishwashers.
