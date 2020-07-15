445 West 36th Street

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE:Monday 7/13/20 from 5:30-6:30pmUpdated studio with breakfast bar and 2 closets $1,695/monthGut renovated studio with stainless steel everything $1,795/monthGut renovated studio with dishwasher and marble renovations $1,850/monthPlease inquire for specific availabilitiesRARELY available, beautifully renovated and BELOW market-value studios just steps from the 7/A/C/E/1/2/3 subway trains and Penn Station! This residence comes equipped with 5-inch wide floors, exposed brick, great natural sunlight, decorative fireplace, large renovated bathroom, stainless steel kitchen, flat screen tv and remote, air conditioning and standing wardrobe. Easily fits a queen size bed, 3 seater couch, coffee table and dressers.Well managed and easy landlord. Pets case-by-casePictures are of identical units within the building.