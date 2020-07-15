All apartments in New York
445 West 36th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:28 PM

445 West 36th Street

445 West 36th Street · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

445 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE:Monday 7/13/20 from 5:30-6:30pmUpdated studio with breakfast bar and 2 closets $1,695/monthGut renovated studio with stainless steel everything $1,795/monthGut renovated studio with dishwasher and marble renovations $1,850/monthPlease inquire for specific availabilitiesRARELY available, beautifully renovated and BELOW market-value studios just steps from the 7/A/C/E/1/2/3 subway trains and Penn Station! This residence comes equipped with 5-inch wide floors, exposed brick, great natural sunlight, decorative fireplace, large renovated bathroom, stainless steel kitchen, flat screen tv and remote, air conditioning and standing wardrobe. Easily fits a queen size bed, 3 seater couch, coffee table and dressers.Well managed and easy landlord. Pets case-by-casePictures are of identical units within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 West 36th Street have any available units?
445 West 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 West 36th Street have?
Some of 445 West 36th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 West 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
445 West 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 West 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 West 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 445 West 36th Street offer parking?
No, 445 West 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 445 West 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 West 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 West 36th Street have a pool?
No, 445 West 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 445 West 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 445 West 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 445 West 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 West 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
